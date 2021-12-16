e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries and 343 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:19 PM IST

#MarriageAge: Twitteratis react with memes over Union Cabinet's decision on marriage age of women made 21 years

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. So far, the minimum age of marriage for men was 21 and for women was 18, while now both tally their minimum age bar as 21. On this, several have taken to express on social media with memes.

Twitteratis have mixed reactions over the decision made. A Twitter user wrote in appreciation, "Badhai ho ladkiyon!! #MarriageAge for Girls is now 21yrs. A good move by govt. Girls in rural area can complete their graduation without being under pressure. While another wrote who probably had plans to soon marry his lover over the age of 18 is left disappointed, the tweet was a hilarious meme addressed to all those who thought alike him.

Advertisement

Several took to slam Rajasthan hinting that it tops cases of child marriage. Yet, according to the state government, only four child marriages were reported in Rajasthan in 2016, 10 in 2017, and 17 in 2018.

Advertisement

Take a look a some more reactions, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Union Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years Union Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:19 PM IST
Advertisement