MarriageAge: Twitteratis react with memes over Union Cabinet's decision on marriage age of women made 21 years

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. So far, the minimum age of marriage for men was 21 and for women was 18, while now both tally their minimum age bar as 21. On this, several have taken to express on social media with memes.

Twitteratis have mixed reactions over the decision made. A Twitter user wrote in appreciation, "Badhai ho ladkiyon!! #MarriageAge for Girls is now 21yrs. A good move by govt. Girls in rural area can complete their graduation without being under pressure. While another wrote who probably had plans to soon marry his lover over the age of 18 is left disappointed, the tweet was a hilarious meme addressed to all those who thought alike him.

Badhai ho ladkiyon!! 🙌



#MarriageAge for Girls is now 21yrs. A good move by govt. Girls in rural area can complete their graduation without being under pressure. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qIVrUUwaQP — IBC Gaurav (@IBCGauravTawade) December 16, 2021

Nibbi : Babu hum jaldi shaadi kar lenge.



News : Legal #MarriageAge for women will be 21 now, instead of 18.



Nibbas and Nibbis : pic.twitter.com/2OPNJsT6dE — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 16, 2021

Several took to slam Rajasthan hinting that it tops cases of child marriage. Yet, according to the state government, only four child marriages were reported in Rajasthan in 2016, 10 in 2017, and 17 in 2018.

Rajasthan is the highest incidence of child marriage in India according to Census, 2011.



#MarriageAge pic.twitter.com/0EiZtvEibC — R!zw@n (@riz1ahamed) December 16, 2021

Take a look a some more reactions, here:

Marriage age of girls has been raised to 21 like boys by @narendramodi govt. A good decision. This will helps girls to complete degree if they wish to and will be able to enjoy their childhood with parents a few more years.#MarriageAge pic.twitter.com/X9vqZ5dDkh. — Rajveer Jatav😏 (@RajveerJatab) December 16, 2021

Even if we consider according to hindu stages of life or the 4 "Ashramas" ,increasing marriage age is good.

Even can increase it from 21 to 24/25( Brahmacharya stage).#MarriageAge pic.twitter.com/y3MvQvpR0W — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) December 16, 2021

Modi ji to women of india right now!

Indeed a good n great decision @PMOIndia#MarriageAge pic.twitter.com/qzw1ivy34o — ManojNayak- #SSR @itsSsr ✊🇮🇳! #Justice4SSR💔😓! (@itsNayakSsr) December 16, 2021

#MarriageAge



Govt of India plans to increase the age of marriage of daughters from 18 to 21 years.



Meanwhile the Girls dreaming to Marry after 18 years of age be like:- pic.twitter.com/EKl8UPhtA9 — Gagan deep (@KingOfPunjabG) December 16, 2021

The Legal "#MarriageAge " for a Girl will be 21 now, instead of 18.



*Le 12 y/o Nibbi pic.twitter.com/zg9XEBpwNI — Bahot bolti hai 📢 (@mahwishkhan153) December 16, 2021

What is the benefit?

You have to work on ground level still in rural areas of rajasthan many girls forced to marry even before 18 or as they become 18.

How these parents will stop till 21 #MarriageAge — Himanshu Mandawara (@gajabaadmi2) December 16, 2021

Bois be tweeting about #MarriageAge as if they had rishtas lined up outside their house, until now. 🙂 — Saman (@MrSamanSingh) December 16, 2021

#MarriageAge



Govt Plans to increase Marraige age to 21 years from 18 years



Meanwhile Majnu Bhai be like:- pic.twitter.com/QJ8YqCjYq6 — Mindblower81 (@Mindblower81) December 16, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:19 PM IST