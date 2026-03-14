‘Mandap Mein PDA’: Netizens Divided After Newly Married Bengali Couple's 32-Second Kissing VIDEO Goes Viral

Viral video screengrab |

A video of a newly married Bengali couple passionately kissing at what appears to be a wedding mandap is going viral on social media. In the 35-second-long clip, the couple can be seen kissing for 32 seconds. A videographer can be seen shooting the act.

The clip shows a bride and groom seated on the mandap floor amid rose petals near the sacred fire. The groom can be seen dressed in a red kurta with a white scarf, while the bride is in a red outfit with jewellery and a maang tikka. The video looks like that from a wedding. However, some netizens have claimed that it could be from a web series. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video. The exact date or location of the video is also not known.

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Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video on X. One of the users said, "I thought they will start taking it to the next level after the groom removed his specs and hairband."

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"This looks horrible and upsetting," another user said.

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"Lol this is lust, even for western marriages, they just have a quick kiss to show the love , nothing like this," another user said.

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user expressing doubt over the authenticity of the video said,"Looks like a webseries episode shoot da."

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One of the users posted in support of the couplke saying,"So beautiful! We need normalise showing love and intimacy."

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Another user defending the couple said,"Oh what wrong they did my dear girl? Are they not bride groom? in which shastra it's written that couple can't kiss in front of Agnidev? Did u read a single shastra? Kamasutra is hindu ancient theological scripts. It's depictions are clear and loud what was their in Hindu dharm!"

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The video has garnered more than 138.8K views in less than 24 hours of posting.