Man wears burqa to meet gf; gets arrested

A 25-year-old man in UP was arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
A 25-year-old man in UP was arrested post he wore a burqa to meet his beloved. He wanted to hide his identity.

The man of Shahjahanpur, had to hide his identity and was booked under charges of “breach of peace” for hiding behind the Burqa, police told PTI.

The man wanted to meet his girlfriend in Mehmadpur village before moving out for a job. He was at risk of being recognised by the local villagers.

Since he was at risk of being recognised by the locals, the man wore a Burqa to hide his identity and went to visit his girlfriend, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bajpai told.

