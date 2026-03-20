Man Throws Stone On Cop's Vehicle In Kolkata; Humorous Chase Entertains Internet - VIDEO

A dramatic incident on the streets of Kolkata has gone viral after a video captured an intense and almost comical chase between a man causing disruption and a police officer. What began as a public nuisance quickly spiralled into a high-energy sequence that many online viewers likened to a real-life cartoon.

Man creates panic on busy road

The video, reportedly filmed from a nearby balcony, shows a man standing in the middle of a crowded road, throwing stones at passing vehicles. Drivers were seen slowing down and swerving to avoid damage, while the man continued his erratic behaviour without hesitation.

The situation escalated when he hurled a stone at a police vehicle, drawing immediate attention from law enforcement.

Police step in, situation intensifies

Moments after the police car was hit, an officer jumped out and rushed toward the man. A brief struggle followed as the officer managed to grab hold of him. With the help of bystanders, the man was restrained, though he continued resisting.

In an attempt to control the situation, the officer used a baton while others assisted in pushing the man toward the police vehicle. For a brief moment, it appeared that the chaos had been brought under control.

Sudden escape sparks another chase

Just when things seemed settled, the man managed to slip out from the opposite side of the police vehicle and sprint away, catching everyone by surprise. The officer immediately gave chase, weaving through moving traffic in a tense pursuit.

As the man attempted to cross the road divider and escape, the officer, assisted by a passing biker, caught him once again, bringing the chase to a halt.

Viral video draws mixed reactions

The repeated cycle of capture, escape, and pursuit gave the clip an almost loop-like, animated feel, which resonated with viewers online. Many were struck by the sheer pace and unpredictability of the incident.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, with some finding humour in the officer’s sudden sprint, while others were amazed at the man’s relentless energy despite repeated attempts to restrain him.