Man Sketches On-Duty Policeman On Roads Of Shimla, Video Goes Viral

Man Sketches On-Duty Policeman On Roads Of Shimla | Instagram

Shimla: An artist from Shimla was seen sketching an on-duty policeman who was managing traffic with utmost sincerity and efficiency. Lucky Garg sketched a traffic cop identified as Anoop Justa. He sat at a roadside bench to observe the officer and bring his sketch on paper. Once done, the artist approach him and showed him his work. The cop's reaction is something you cannot miss.

Watch video

It video opened by showing Anoop rushing to the spot near the Jakhu area and removing the road block. Seconds later, the camera zoomed into Garg's drawing which showed him adding pencil strokes to the portrait of the cop. From facial details to his police hat, Garg managed to sketch it well. Once he completed his artwork, he went to the police and greeted him. The artist presented the sketch to him and noted his candid reaction. Anoop seemed to surprised and delighted with the adorable gesture. He smiled and shook hands with Garg thanking him for the surprise.

Netizens react to viral video

This video is going viral on Instagram after it was uploaded by Garg. It has attracted more than a lakh views on the social media platform, and made people say: "People’s of Shimla are so nice."

Netizens were impressed with the artist's deed which added a "Million dollar smile" to the cop's face. Heart emojis surfaced in the comments section while people praised the artist for sketching the on-duty cop.