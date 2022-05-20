Man shares the joy of booking business class tickets for his parents

Family is a very important part of everyone's life. They are the people who are always there for you. When you are separated from them, the only thing you want is their love and warmth.

Living far away from your family is sometimes a necessity rather than a choice, and travelling can be difficult if you do not have the necessary resources and facilities.

Every middle-class family in India has seen and experienced travel problems at some point in their lives.

For millions of Indians, sitting on a plane is still a distant dream.

Recently, Gaurav Sabnis, a Twitter user, shared a post in which he described his joy at being able to afford and book a business class plane ticket for his parents, who live in India and are travelling abroad for him.

The post read:

"First time booking business class tickets for parents to visit us here from India. I feel extra grown up. Finally, they are able to afford a flight in which parents can stretch out and sleep. Mom and dad were still saying "kharcha kashala ugich," but I stood firm.

Following the above tweet, he also explained how his mother and father would react after sitting in business class. It's actually very sweet how happy and concerned he is about them, while there are some children who don't care about their parents at all.

It read: "I'm especially excited for Mom to experience a long-haul international business class 777 journey for the first time. She finds joy in the smallest things in life. She's going to be like an excited kid when she lands. Dad will be like, "Bed." Good. "Wake me up in New York."

He also told the users that his mother is a hard-traveler who has overcome numerous challenges while on the road. While talking about his mother's travel difficulties, he brought up an important issue that many Indian women face when travelling in India.

He related an incident in which his mother would drink less water on the bus so that she would not have to pee repeatedly.

In reference to that, he also stated that her mother's favourite thing about the United States was that you could simply exit at a gas station and pee.

He even said that he wanted to do this earlier but got delayed due to the pandemic.

Netizens found this post very relatable, with some sharing their own travel struggles and others praising him for being so considerate of his parents.

Read his tweets below:

I'm especially excited for Mom to experience a long haul international business class 777 journey for the first time. She finds joy in the smallest things in life. She's gonna be like an excited kid when she lands.



Dad will be like, "Bed. Good. Wake me up in New York 😴" — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

I still remember when I was a kid, I used to be confused about why my mom barely drank any water during our 16-24 hour bumpy bus rides between Pune & Indore. While I guzzled water like anything.



Only after growing up did I realize why many Indian women have to do that. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

First time mom visited US (almost 15 years ago!) she loved how we could take any random exit off the highway, go to any random gas station & the toilet was still generally clean usable safe. So she could drink water whenever she liked.



Small joys. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

