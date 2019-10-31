Man sends ‘Call of Duty’ leave application to boss, gets fitting reply

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest video game in the ‘Call of Duty’ series was released on October 25. The game has a cult following among the gaming community and has die-hard followers who were anxiously awaiting its release.

Though many of the fans have prepared months in advance for the arrival of the game by taking time-off from work and ensuring that they are free on the day of the release. But, there are some who cannot handle their priorities and have managed to somehow not free themselves up. The social media team of Call of Duty has come to rescue of most gamers by posting a leave letter template in true CoD style.

This is what the letter reads, "I am writing to advise _______ is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25. The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due to the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period.”

It goes further to state, "Their contribution to the task at hand is of International Importance. You may overhear them discussing preparations for their time away, and we advise that you do not engage. Please disregard terminology 'loadout', 'sesh', 'we on', 'no scope' and 'them Ws'. As a citizen, this is none of your concern." The letter is designed and written in such a way that it seems to be from the Armed Forces and is signed off by ‘Colin O’Duty’, a reference to the name of the game.