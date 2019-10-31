Man sends ‘Call of Duty’ leave application to boss, gets fitting reply

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest video game in the ‘Call of Duty’ series was released on October 25. The game has a cult following among the gaming community and has die-hard followers who were anxiously awaiting its release.
Though many of the fans have prepared months in advance for the arrival of the game by taking time-off from work and ensuring that they are free on the day of the release. But, there are some who cannot handle their priorities and have managed to somehow not free themselves up. The social media team of Call of Duty has come to rescue of most gamers by posting a leave letter template in true CoD style.
This is what the letter reads, "I am writing to advise _______ is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25. The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due to the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period.”
It goes further to state, "Their contribution to the task at hand is of International Importance. You may overhear them discussing preparations for their time away, and we advise that you do not engage. Please disregard terminology 'loadout', 'sesh', 'we on', 'no scope' and 'them Ws'. As a citizen, this is none of your concern." The letter is designed and written in such a way that it seems to be from the Armed Forces and is signed off by ‘Colin O’Duty’, a reference to the name of the game.
After this template was posted, a man by the name of Chris Carter (aged 35) actually went through with this and asked his boss for a day’s leave, and also annouced it on social media. That move alone was enough to surprise and humour us, but what happened next actually takes the cake.
As expected, the reply came but the content inside was not what he was expecting. Chris, a referigeration engineer told LADbible and he quoted his team leader, who said, 'You can kiss my a**! If anyone is having tomorrow off, it's me.' As t turns out, Chris enjoys a good firnedship with his manager, who is also a CoD fan. They both play CoD together regularly and both of them didn’t get the day off!
Chris adds, "We are both in work today and on the same site, ribbing each other about CoD and trying to get finished first to see if we can get off early."
