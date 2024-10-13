Man Rejects ₹23 Lakh Job Offer; Viral LinkedIn Post Tells You Why

Representative image | Canva

Would you ever reject an offer of high paying job? Every person might have a different reply to this considering how much they prioritize work life balance and one's own wellbeing. In the times when remote jobs are being preferred by job seekers alongside the comfort of a shorter work week pattern of five days, a person caught the attention of internet users for rejecting a ₹23 LPA role due to its working patterns.

It was learned that the job offer the man rejected didn't provide him with an opportunity to work from home. Also, the high pay scale asked him to be on duty for six days a week and enjoy only a single day off.

A LinkedIn user mentioned about this incident online and stated that his friend had settled for a lesser salary job instead of opting to work six days from the office and attract ₹23 lakhs.

Why reject a high-paying job offer?

Dev Kataria wrote on LinkedIn how his friend rejected a job offer worth ₹23 LPA and accepted one for ₹18 LPA instead. Kataria wondered why, like most of us right now, and initially thought it was a mistaken move. However, he later decoded how there was a reason to go with the other job offer instead of the one with a better salary.

Reflecting on work life balance...

"The company he chose offers a hybrid 5-day work culture and is known for providing exceptional work-life balance. On the other hand, the ₹23 LPA offer came from a company with a strict 6-day work week and no option for even a single day of remote work," Kataria wrote.

The post is now going viral on social media. It details how candidates also consider working patterns these days rather than only getting wooed by the salary.

"In today's fast-paced corporate world, it's becoming clear that a healthy balance is just as important as the salary. We all deserve to have a life outside of work," the post read further.