Man In The 'Iron Lung' Dies At 78; He Studied Law, Travelled To Places Despite Living His Life Inside A Ventilator Since He Was Just 6

Man In The 'Iron Lung' Dies At 78 | Photo: Facebook/Philip Alexander

A man from Texas named Paul Alexandar lived inside a ventilator for 70 long years, after surviving polio and being paralysed. In an unfortunate update about his health, he breathed his last this March and passed away at 78. His brother confirmed the man's death in a social media post.

“It was an honor to be part of someone’s life who was as admired as he was. He touched and inspired millions of people and that is no exaggeration," the emotional post read, adding further about some nostalgic moments: "If you YouTube him, you will see videos made of him in every continent. Friends would tell me all the time how they encountered other people who just brought Paul up in conversation.”

Paul was not even 10 when she stepped into a ventilator where he spent the rest of his life. While most associate the medical device with a low chance of survival, Paul rocked 70 years there. Undoubtedly, that gave him the name "man in the iron lung." To the unversed, the term 'iron lung' is used to signify a device for artificial respiration.

His medical scenario didn't limit him from doing things people usually do in life, typically living a normal lifestyle. According to reports, he continued to study, travel, and eat his favourite dishes without turning his state into a hurdle to his dreams. His brother told the media that Paul passed the bar exam and practiced law, and even visited every continent as a travel bee, leaving many inspired by his willpower and attitude. It is said that on TikTok, he had more than 3,00,000 followers.