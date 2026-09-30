Man In ‘POLICE’ Stickered WagonR Allegedly Steals Roadside Plant On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway; CCTV Goes Viral | X

A CCTV video purportedly showing a man removing a roadside plant from the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has triggered a debate over civic responsibility, public property and road safety. The incident is said to have taken place in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, where a CNG WagonR bearing a prominent ‘POLICE’ sticker was allegedly stopped on the expressway.

The footage, which has been circulating widely on social media, reportedly shows the man getting out of the vehicle, picking up what appears to be a Tecoma stans plant and placing it inside the car before leaving the spot.

CCTV Footage Of Alleged Plant Theft Goes Viral

According to details shared online, the incident took place on September 28 at around 5:14 pm. The CCTV recording appears to show the WagonR stopping along the expressway while the man removes the plant from the roadside.

The video gained attention after X user @gemsofbabus_ shared it online, questioning how civic responsibility could improve if people allegedly remove plants from public spaces.

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The post read, “Man in a ‘POLICE’ stickered WagonR caught on CCTV stealing a plant from the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway. How do you build a better country when idiots steal even roadside plants?”

Another X user, @Arjun5chaudhary, also shared the footage, after which the matter caught the attention of Baghpat Police.

Baghpat Police Responds To Viral Video

Responding to the post, Baghpat Police said that no formal complaint had been received at Badhout Police Station regarding the alleged incident.

“It is to inform that, with regard to the aforementioned case, no information or written complaint has been received at Badhout Police Station up to the present time.

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The concerned NHAI department has also not provided any information to Badhout Police Station regarding the said case. The police at the station are seeking information regarding the actual status of the case. Necessary legal action will be ensured based on the information received and the facts that come to light during the investigation."

The police response indicates that authorities were seeking further information to establish what exactly happened and whether any offence had been committed.

Social Media Users Raise Road Safety Concerns

While the alleged removal of the plant became the central talking point, several users also questioned the manner in which the vehicle appeared to have stopped on the expressway.

One commenter argued that halting in a fast lane without an emergency could itself pose a serious safety risk.

“Stopped in the fast lane on an expressway without any emergency. Heavy fine should be collected for this which would make his savings on that plant theft seem like a mistake.”

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Others, however, questioned whether the removal of a single plant should attract such strong criticism. One user pointed out that the circumstances surrounding the plant and its removal were unclear.

“I don’t understand. It’s a plant. The place he takes from doesnt look landscaped and new. Usually plants are propagated like this isn’t it. Another one grows back. If it’s potted plants or he takes away/destroys most of the plants while taking this, the outrage makes sense.”