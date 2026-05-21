'Makes No Sense': Kerala Boy’s One-Wheel Bicycle Ride To Nepal Goes Viral, Internet Debates - VIDEO

A remarkable video of a young cyclist travelling from Kerala to Nepal on a specially modified one-wheel bicycle has taken social media by storm. The daring journey, captured on public roads, has impressed viewers with the rider’s extraordinary balance, confidence, and determination.

Viral video shows incredible balancing skills

In the now-viral clip, the boy is seen riding a unique bicycle setup where the front section remains lifted while only the rear wheel stays in contact with the road. Despite the unusual and highly difficult riding style, he moves smoothly through traffic with impressive control.

What makes the journey even more fascinating is that the cyclist appears to be travelling long distances while carrying luggage and travel essentials attached to the bicycle. An Indian flag fixed near the rear side of the cycle has also drawn attention online, adding an emotional and patriotic element to the adventure.

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Internet calls the journey inspiring and fearless

Social media users were quick to react after the video surfaced online. Many praised the rider’s courage and dedication, while others were left stunned by his ability to maintain balance for such long stretches on uneven roads and busy highways.

One user wrote, “People struggle to balance life, and this boy is balancing an entire journey on one wheel.”

Another commented, “This deserves international recognition.”

A third joked, “Meanwhile, I can’t even ride a normal bicycle properly.”

Several viewers described the cyclist as an inspiration for young people who dare to follow unconventional dreams. Many called the stunt a rare combination of talent, patience, and mental focus.

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Travelling on one wheel is extremely challenging

Unlike standard bicycles, one-wheel or wheelie-style riding requires continuous body control, core strength, and concentration. Maintaining stability for even a short duration can be difficult for most riders, making a cross-country journey of this kind highly unusual.

The cyclist’s calm attitude while navigating regular traffic and rough roads especially impressed viewers. Even with luggage attached to the bicycle, he appeared relaxed and completely in control throughout the ride.

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While many celebrated the young rider’s adventurous spirit, some users also pointed out the risks involved in performing such a dangerous balancing act on public roads. A few viewers hoped proper safety precautions were being followed during the long-distance trip.

Road safety experts often advise cyclists attempting endurance rides or stunt-based travel to use protective gear, reflective equipment, and proper support assistance, especially during highway journeys.