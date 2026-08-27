'Maine Sirf Kela Khaya': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s Onam Sadya's Hilarious Post Goes Viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s Onam Sadya |

Onam celebrations are known for colourful traditions, festive gatherings and the elaborate Sadya feast. But Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along found his own amusing way to mark the occasion.

The Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister recently shared glimpses of his Onam celebrations on Instagram, posing in front of a traditional Sadya served on a banana leaf. The impressive spread featured the assortment of dishes typically associated with the Kerala festival.

However, Along’s caption suggested that his contribution to the feast was considerably more modest.

“I only ate the Banana”

Known for his witty social media posts, Along added a humorous Hindi caption to the photographs.

“Onam ka prasad samajh ke maine sirf kela khaya. Baaki toh bas photo ke liye haath lagaya tha (Thinking of it as Onam prasad, I only ate the banana. The rest, I only touched for the photographs),” he joked.

He followed it with an equally playful disclaimer: “P.S.- Stunt performed under professional supervision. Don’t try this at home.”

The tongue-in-cheek post drew plenty of attention online, with followers joining in the humour while also sending Onam greetings to the minister.

A traditional Sadya takes centre stage

Beyond the joke, the photographs highlighted one of the most recognisable elements of Onam celebrations: the Sadya.

Traditionally served on a banana leaf, Sadya is a vegetarian feast featuring a variety of preparations. Depending on the occasion and region, the spread can include rice, sambar, avial, thoran, olan, pachadi, pickles and papad, followed by sweet dishes such as different varieties of payasam.

The meal is generally enjoyed as a communal celebration, making food an important part of Onam’s festive spirit.

Why is Onam celebrated?

Onam is Kerala’s major harvest festival and is closely associated with the legend of King Mahabali. According to tradition, the festival commemorates the king’s annual return to Kerala, with celebrations spanning several days.

Festivities can include floral decorations known as pookkalam, traditional performances, cultural events, boat races and, of course, the grand Sadya.

Temjen Imna along’s social media popularity

Temjen Imna Along has developed a strong online following by combining glimpses of his public life with humour and observations about everyday experiences.

His Onam post follows that familiar style, turning a simple festive photograph into a light-hearted social media moment. The contrast between the lavish Sadya before him and his claim of eating only the banana quickly became the highlight of the post.

For many viewers, the photograph offered both a glimpse into an iconic Onam tradition and another example of Along’s distinctive sense of humour.