Mahindra Scorpio Vs Friendship: Two Men Repeatedly Ram SUVs Into Each Other In Shocking Gurugram Clash - VIDEO

A disturbing road rage incident from Gurugram’s Dhanwapur area has triggered widespread concern after a viral video showed two men intentionally crashing their SUVs into each other on a public road.

The footage, now circulating widely across social media platforms, captures two Mahindra Scorpio vehicles aggressively accelerating toward one another and colliding multiple times. The confrontation unfolded in broad daylight, creating panic among residents and passersby who scrambled to move away from the scene.

Heated argument escalates into vehicle assault

According to local sources, the clash began as a verbal dispute between two men who were personally acquainted and lived in the same neighbourhood. What reportedly started as an argument quickly spiralled into a dangerous display of aggression once both individuals got behind the wheel.

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Eyewitnesses said the drivers repeatedly rammed their vehicles head-on and from the sides, resembling a demolition-style confrontation rather than a traffic dispute. At one moment captured in the video, one of the men stepped out of his SUV and attempted to chase the other while holding a stone before the second vehicle sped away.

Residents described the incident as shocking and reckless, noting that the drivers appeared completely indifferent to public safety despite people standing nearby.

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Panic among bystanders as chaos unfolds

The violent exchange took place on a dusty village road where locals were present at the time. Several onlookers were seen rushing to safety to avoid being hit during the repeated collisions.

Road rage incidents involving vehicles being used as weapons have increasingly raised concerns among traffic authorities across Indian cities, with experts warning that such confrontations can easily turn fatal.

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Police intervention and settlement

Local ward councillor Dinesh Dahiya confirmed that the two individuals involved were friends, making the episode even more surprising for residents familiar with them.

Following the viral spread of the video, police called both men to the station for questioning. However, officials stated that neither party lodged a formal complaint.

Authorities said the matter was eventually resolved through mutual understanding. Both individuals issued public apologies, and their families signed a written agreement settling the dispute. As a result, no official case was registered.

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Social media reacts strongly

The incident sparked intense debate online, with many users criticising the drivers’ behaviour and questioning the absence of strict legal action.

One user posted a strongly worded criticism of the incident, “This place is an absolute cesspool, crawling with primitive, low-life peasants who wouldn’t know class if it hit them in the face. It’s a complete joke that they’ve stumbled into a fortune simply because DLF moved in. By all rights, these worthless excuses for human beings."

Tagging local authorities, another user wrote, “@TrafficGGM has there been lawful action taken on these drivers over the reckless driving & endangering lives #gurugram."

A third commenter remarked, “Damaged their own vehicles because of Ego issues."