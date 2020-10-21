'Maharaj listen to PM Modi': Twitter furious as social distancing goes for a toss at Jyotiraditya Scindia's rally

On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen campaigning for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia shared two videos on Twitter from his rally, however, in both these videos people can be seen brazenly violating the COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing went for a complete toss as they were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder without wearing masks.

This violation comes after PM Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday. "We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there," PM Modi said. "In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," PM Modi said. He also said that we must follow the COVID-19 protocols until and unless a vaccine is developed.

Meanwhile, Twitter was furious as the people in the rally violated the COVID-19 norms. "Maharaj ,please make it mandatory for masks at your meetings. Time to listen to the PM," a Twitter user wrote. "@JM_Scindia is setting example of how to conduct rally with social distancing...," wrote another Twitter user sarcastically.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: