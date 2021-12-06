e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:32 PM IST

#MahaparinirvanDiwas trends as netizens pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary

December 6 is observed as Maha parinirvan Diwas.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative photo Dr BR Ambedkar statue |

Representative photo Dr BR Ambedkar statue |

Advertisement

On December 6, 1956, three days after completing his final manuscript ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’, he died in his sleep at his home in Delhi.

However, this year, in the wake of detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government issued guidelines to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 to pay tribute to Dr Babasaeb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. Lakhs of neo Buddhists usually turn up there to pay homage and take blessings from the architect of the Constitution and Lord Buddha.

To express their devotion and respect towards Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, people have taken to Twitter sharing images and messages.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikward tweeted, 'From being a student banished to a corner of class, to studying at Columbia & LSE, to shaping the nation by drafting the Constitution, Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's life inspires us daily. On #MahaParinirvanDiwas, I am grateful to live in an India built on his ideals.'

'On his #MahaparinirvanDiwas, pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. An architect of modern India and our Constitution, his relentless quest against inequality and injustice will always remain an inspiration,' wrote Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar.

Advertisement

Take a look at few more reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:32 PM IST
Advertisement