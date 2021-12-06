MahaparinirvanDiwas trends as netizens pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary

On December 6, 1956, three days after completing his final manuscript ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’, he died in his sleep at his home in Delhi.

However, this year, in the wake of detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government issued guidelines to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 to pay tribute to Dr Babasaeb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. Lakhs of neo Buddhists usually turn up there to pay homage and take blessings from the architect of the Constitution and Lord Buddha.

To express their devotion and respect towards Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, people have taken to Twitter sharing images and messages.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikward tweeted, 'From being a student banished to a corner of class, to studying at Columbia & LSE, to shaping the nation by drafting the Constitution, Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's life inspires us daily. On #MahaParinirvanDiwas, I am grateful to live in an India built on his ideals.'

'On his #MahaparinirvanDiwas, pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. An architect of modern India and our Constitution, his relentless quest against inequality and injustice will always remain an inspiration,' wrote Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:32 PM IST