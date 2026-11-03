Maggi Seller's Daily Earnings During Off-Season At Rohtang Pass Stuns Internet - VIDEO | X

A roadside Maggi stall at Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass has caught the internet's attention after its owner revealed how much he earns on an average day, even when tourist activity is relatively low. The vendor reportedly makes sales worth ₹14,000 to ₹15,000 daily by selling plates of Maggi, cups of tea and eggs to visitors exploring the mountain destination.

The unexpected figures came to light after content creator Harsh Chauhan shared a video of his interaction with the roadside seller. During his visit, Chauhan decided to ask the vendor about his daily earnings during the off-season, when the number of tourists is considerably lower than during peak travel months.

Maggi At ₹100, Tea At ₹40: Vendor Shares Daily Sales

In the viral clip, Chauhan can be heard asking the vendor, "Bina season ke hi bata do kitni kamai hoti hai" (Tell us how much you earn even during the off-season).

The seller reportedly explained that he sells approximately 60 to 70 plates of Maggi every day, with each serving costing ₹100. His tea sales are even higher, with nearly 200 cups sold daily at ₹40 per cup. He also earns additional money through the sale of eggs.

Based on these figures, the vendor makes around ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 from Maggi alone. Tea contributes another ₹8,000, taking his reported daily turnover to approximately ₹14,000 to ₹15,000, excluding earnings from eggs.

Content Creator Highlights Potential Of Small Businesses

Sharing the interaction, Chauhan highlighted how the vendor was managing to generate substantial business despite the absence of a major tourist rush. He also raised curiosity about the kind of sales the stall might record once the peak tourist season begins.

The creator used the interaction to underline the potential of small-scale businesses and wrote, "Koi bhi dhanda kabhi chhota nahi hota" (No business is ever small).

Internet Divided Over Vendor's Daily Earnings

The video sparked conversations among social media users, with many expressing surprise at the earning potential of a seemingly modest roadside food stall.

While some were impressed by the vendor's reported daily sales, others were quick to point out the difference between revenue and actual profit.

One user said, "What about the cost of transport waha tak pahunchane mei kitna lagta hai woh bhi bata de."

Another said, "Transport bahut costly hai. Moreover weather conditions bahut hard hai."

Another said, "Are bhai upar saman le jane bhi bohut paisa lagta he."