'Madam..Pehli Shaadi Ya Doosri?': Woman's Sindoor Sparks 15-Minute ‘Cultural Audit’ By CRPF Officer At Delhi Airport; Internet Reacts

Representative Image

A routine security check at the airport in Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi unexpectedly turned into what one traveller jokingly described as a “15-minute cultural audit,” leaving social media users amused and debating the unusual encounter.

The experience was shared online by X user Akanksha Sadekar Chouhan, whose post quickly went viral for recounting how a standard security screening turned into an unexpected conversation about culture, marriage and traditions.

A simple security check turns unusual

According to her post, the incident began during routine baggage screening when a security officer from the Central Reserve Police Force examined her handbag.

While going through her belongings, the officer, identified as Pandey ji, reportedly noticed a small box of orange powder inside her purse and immediately asked, “Madam… yeh kya hai?”

She casually replied that it was sindoor.

However, the answer appeared to confuse him. After glancing at her boarding pass and reading her surname “Sadekar,” he reportedly paused before asking a question she did not expect at an airport security checkpoint: “Madam… pehli shaadi hai ya doosri?”

Confusion over culture and marriage

The traveller later said the question left her irritated, though she responded that it was her first marriage. But the officer’s confusion did not end there. He then reportedly asked, “Par aap Marathi ho… phir sindoor?”

What followed, she said, was nearly 15 minutes of explaining how cultural practices do not always follow strict regional boundaries. She told the officer that a Marathi woman married to a man from Uttar Pradesh could wear sindoor without breaking any cultural “rules.”

Despite her explanation, she joked that Pandey ji seemed unconvinced and simply stood shaking his head. She later added humorously that things might have become even more complicated if he had noticed her British passport.

Netizens share mixed reactions

Her post soon sparked a wave of reactions online, with users sharing both amusement and criticism over the interaction.

One user wrote, “How dare he ask such personal questions!”

Another commented, “Pehli shaadi hai ya dusri? Question I never thought one could face at the airport security.”

Some netizens looked at the situation humorously. One user joked, “Pandey ji expected security check… ended up doing cultural verification.”

However, others defended the officer’s actions. One commenter said, “He is doing his duty. These questions are asked to see the change in body language & choice of vocabulary to test if the person is in some fear. He did a wonderful job, safety first.”