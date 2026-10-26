Luxury Cruise Ship Collides With Container Vessel In Germany Amid Stormy Weather; Lifeboats, Hull Torn Apart - WATCH |

A luxury cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers and crew members collided with a container vessel while departing from a German port, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the two ships made contact amid strong winds. The incident damaged several lifeboats on the cruise liner, while reports suggested that the impact also tore open part of the cargo ship's hull.

The collision involved the 293-metre-long Mein Schiff 3, operated by TUI Cruises, and the container vessel MSC Victorine at Bremerhaven, Germany. No injuries were reported, but authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Cruise Ship Collides With Container Vessel During Departure

The Mein Schiff 3 left Bremerhaven at approximately 5:10 pm local time for a 20-day voyage to Spain's Canary Islands. However, the journey was disrupted around 20 minutes after departure when the cruise liner struck the container ship, which was moored at the port.

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The collision occurred as storm system Manja brought strong winds and unsettled weather to Germany's North Sea coast. The challenging conditions appeared to make manoeuvring the massive vessel difficult.

A passenger-recorded video of the incident has surfaced online, showing tugboats attempting to assist the cruise ship as it navigated the rough conditions. The passenger initially appeared concerned that the ship's stern might hit a nearby container vessel before turning the camera towards the bow, capturing the moment of impact.

The footage shows the cruise liner scraping against the container ship as passengers on the upper decks record the unfolding incident.

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Lifeboats Damaged, Cargo Ship's Hull Reportedly Torn Open

Following the collision, several lifeboats aboard the Mein Schiff 3 appeared to have sustained damage. German newspaper Bild also reported that the impact tore open part of the MSC Victorine's hull.

Images released after the incident indicated significant damage to the cargo vessel. However, the complete extent of the damage to both ships was not immediately established.

The cruise liner subsequently returned to the pier, where specialists began examining the damage and assessing the vessel's condition.

TUI Cruises confirmed the incident, stating that 2,428 passengers and 922 crew members were aboard the ship when the collision occurred.

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“We will provide further information as soon as verified findings are available," a company spokesperson said.

German Authorities Launch Investigation

German police confirmed that three vessels were involved in the incident. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported.

The water police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the challenging weather conditions at the time of departure. Authorities are yet to determine the precise cause of the collision or establish the full extent of the damage.

Further details are expected once the investigation and technical assessments are completed.