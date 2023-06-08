 Lucknow: Sanjeev Jiva Shooter Thrashed By Angry Lawyers Amid Police Presence, Visuals Surface
Lucknow: Sanjeev Jiva Shooter Thrashed By Angry Lawyers Amid Police Presence, Visuals Surface

Dreaded gangster and aide of Don Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was shot dead inside a civil court in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Lucknow: In Lucknow, lawyers at the city's court took matters into their own hands on Wednesday by assaulting the shooter of Sanjeev Jeeva while he was being escorted by the UP Police. The lawyers' anger stemmed from the shooter's actions, which included injuring a young girl and firing shots within the court premises. This incident has raised concerns about the security of lawyers and judges, as miscreants have now started targeting individuals inside courtrooms, putting their lives at risk.

Dreaded gangster and aide of Don Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was shot dead inside a civil court in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.  The attackers in the dress of lawyer opened fire at Jeeva while he was brought to the Lucknow court from district jail. The incident occurred at 3.50 PM when 10 police men brought Jeeva from district jail and while he was about to enter the courtroom the assailants opened fire. 

