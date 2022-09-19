Love for iPhone: Businessman flies to Dubai to buy iPhone 14, hours before its launch in India

Apple products have a peculiar fan base of their own. Every time, a new Apple phone is about to be launched, Apple phone fans can't contain their excitement.

There are people who just want to win the race when it comes to buying their favourite iPhone. Recently, an iPhone enthusiast from Kerala travelled all the way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make sure that he would be among the first to own the newly released iPhone 14.

28-year-old, Dheeraj Palliyil, a businessman from Kochi, bought the iPhone 14 Pro model in Dubai from a premium reseller in Mirdif City Centre at 7 am IST on September 16, hours before it was released in India on the same date.

Palliyil spent over Rs 40,000 on his ticket fare and visa fee, in addition to paying approximately Rs 1.29 lakh for the newly launched iPhone 14.

In the past too, Palliyil had flown to Dubai to buy the iPhones upgraded models, ahead of their respective launch dates in India.

Check the tweet below:

Check Twitterati's reactions' below:

The businessman said, “Earlier, the sale of iPhone in Dubai started weeks before the beginning of the sale in India. So, it was a different experience to fly to Dubai to own the new model of iPhone. Now, the sale starts in Dubai and India on the same day. Still, I decided to purchase from Dubai hours before the beginning of sale in India. It gives you a special feeling when you purchase the phone as the first customer when thousands of people are waiting outside the shop”.