Louvre museum is bringing world's finest art right to your screens with "Collections"

If you are an art fan who loves to visit museums and browse through paintings all day long, then we have good news for you! The world's most visited museum Louvre is bringing its artworks online. Now anyone sitting anywhere in the world can access the French Museum's art collection.

According to the museum's official website, its "Collections" database has more than 480,000 records of works and objects. It will feature oriental antiquities, Egyptian antiquities, Greek, Etruscan and Roman antiquities, of Islam, paintings, sculptures and much more.

As per Louvre's statement, "The works are presented in Collections regardless of their current place of conservation: exhibited in the rooms of the Louvre or the Delacroix museum, visible in the gardens, deposited by the Louvre in institutions in France or abroad, kept in reserve ...."

Most of these records are illustrated by photographs taken from photographic campaigns organized by the museum. "Collections" can be accessed here.