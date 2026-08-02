'Loot Macha Rakhi Hai': Haldiram’s ₹700 Breakfast Bill At Delhi’s Apollo Hospital Sparks Online Outrage

A breakfast bill from a Haldiram's outlet inside Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has triggered a heated discussion on social media after a visitor claimed he was charged more than Rs 700 for a basic meal.

The incident has reignited conversations around the high prices of food sold inside hospitals, where patients and their families often have little choice but to purchase meals from outlets located on the premises.

Rs 708 for Breakfast Leaves Customer Shocked

X user Santosh Bharatvanshi shared a copy of his bill after visiting the Haldiram's outlet at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. According to the receipt, he ordered two masala dosas, one cup of tea and one bottle of chaas (buttermilk).

The bill totalled Rs 708. Each masala dosa was priced at Rs 274, the 200 ml bottle of chaas cost Rs 85, while a single cup of tea was billed at Rs 74.

Sharing the receipt online, he questioned the pricing and said visitors already struggle with the financial burden of medical treatment.

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"Hospital pahunchte hi waise hi bank balance bigad jata hai, mareez ki dawai, doctor ki fees aur hospital ke kharche uspar se khaane peene ki cheezon par aisi loot. Hadd ho gayi hai."

'At Least Don't Charge So Much Inside Hospitals'

The user also appealed to Haldiram's to be more considerate at hospital outlets, arguing that families visiting hospitals are already dealing with unexpected expenses.

He further claimed that Haldiram's frequently offers discounts of 30-40 per cent on breakfast through its regular outlets and food delivery platforms, but no such offers were available at the hospital branch.

Calling the pricing excessive, he added, "Khuli loot macha rakhi hai."

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Social Media Divided Over Expensive Hospital Food

The post quickly gained attention, with many users saying they had faced similar experiences at food outlets inside hospitals.

Several people argued that food should be reasonably priced in hospitals because attendants often spend long hours there while caring for loved ones.

One user wrote, "Bimari se zyada mehenga ilaaj aur hospital ka khaana pad raha hai."

Another commented, "Yeah Hospital nahi, loot ki Dukan hai. Saavdhan rahe."

A different user criticised the food chain, saying, "Very true, Haldiram are looters and the staff is also arrogant."

Another added, "This is very unfortunate and inhuman; Haldiram should pay attention to this."

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Not everyone blamed the restaurant chain. Some users suggested that food outlets inside hospitals often pay significantly higher rents or revenue-sharing charges, which may contribute to higher menu prices.

One person wrote, "It's not Haldiram that is fleecing, it's the hospital which charges humungous amount of rent/compensation from these outlets."

Another said customers should check prices before ordering, adding, "Please chk the price before you get in. After eating, complaining about costs is not appropriate. No one forced you, plus you don't know enough about what makes up the relatively higher cost in this place – maybe higher rent, etc. As an example, at MAA airport A2B, a tea costs 300+."