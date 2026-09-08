'Live' Population Counter Billboard At AIIMS Delhi Leaves Netizens Stunned; Sparks Conversation On India's Rising Numbers - WATCH

'Live' Population Counter Billboard At AIIMS Leaves Netizens Stunned |

A digital billboard outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi) has drawn widespread attention online after displaying a continuously changing estimate of India’s population.

A viral post shared on X claimed that the counter showed 1,47,92,39,016 at 3:59 PM on September 4, 2026. The rapidly changing figure surprised social media users, with many wondering how such a precise number could be generated for a country of more than a billion people.

How does India’s population counter work?

The display does not represent a live database tracking every birth and death in India. Instead, such population counters generally rely on demographic estimates and projections, using factors including birth rates, death rates, population growth patterns and available demographic data.

The figure therefore changes according to a calculated rate of population increase rather than because every individual event is being reported to the billboard in real time.

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One X user compared the display to an online subscriber counter, asking: “Looks like a YouTube subscriber counter. What is the tracking mechanism behind the scrolling numbers?"

The question reflects a broader curiosity about how population estimates can be generated for a country as geographically and socially diverse as India.

Billboard highlights wider social challenges

The AIIMS billboard reportedly does more than display the population estimate. It also presents statistics related to issues such as poverty, reported rape cases and air pollution.

Figures mentioned in posts circulating online put poverty estimates between 2.3% and 5.3%, depending on the measure or source being considered. The combination of population and social indicators appears intended to draw attention to the pressures accompanying India's demographic scale.

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Questions over rural birth data

The counter has also triggered debate about the completeness and speed of birth registration, particularly in rural and remote communities.

One user questioned: “How are they collecting birth data from rural India, where most deliveries are still conducted by traditional birth attendants such as dais or family members like chachis?"

India does have formal systems for registering births and deaths, alongside demographic surveys and population estimates. However, population projections are designed to account for gaps and delays in individual reporting rather than depend solely on instantaneous registration.