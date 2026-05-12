Lioness Hunts Down Cow In Front Of Tourists Out For Safari At Gujarat's Gir National Park; Internet Calls Viral Video 'Rare' - WATCH

A dramatic wildlife moment unfolded at Gujarat’s famous Gir National Park, when tourists on a safari experienced a real-life lion hunt just metres away from their vehicle. The rare encounter, captured on camera, has now taken social media by storm, fascinating wildlife lovers and adventure seekers alike.

What began as a routine safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park quickly turned into an unforgettable spectacle. Visitors seated inside a safari jeep were observing a group of lions when the situation suddenly changed.

A lion and lioness appeared to coordinate a hunt in full view of the tourists. In a surprising move, the lioness reportedly used the parked jeep as cover, positioning herself strategically before launching a rapid chase. Within seconds, she leapt toward the prey, completing the hunt with remarkable speed and precision.

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The close-range encounter left tourists stunned, many watching silently as nature’s raw reality unfolded before their eyes.

Rare wildlife moment captured on camera

The intense sequence was recorded in a 56-second video that shows multiple stages of the hunt, from stalking to the final attack. Such live hunting scenes are rarely witnessed this closely during safaris, making the footage especially striking.

While lions are apex predators, they typically hunt away from human presence. Experts note that sightings of an active hunt near safari vehicles are uncommon, which explains why the clip has rapidly gained attention online.

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Gir: The only home of Asiatic lions

Located in Gujarat, Gir Forest National Park holds global significance as the last natural habitat of the endangered Asiatic lion. Conservation efforts over decades have helped the lion population recover steadily, turning the region into one of India’s most sought-after wildlife destinations.

Apart from lions, the forest ecosystem supports leopards, hyenas, jackals, marsh crocodiles, and hundreds of bird species, offering visitors a glimpse into a thriving wilderness.