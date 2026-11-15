Lion Chased By Motorcycles, Bolero At Gujarat’s Ambardi Safari Park; Forest Staff Under Scanner - VIDEO |

A disturbing video from Gujarat’s Ambardi Safari Park has triggered outrage among wildlife enthusiasts after a lion was allegedly chased by multiple motorcycles and a Bolero vehicle. The incident, which reportedly took place during the Diwali holidays, has raised serious questions about the conduct of forest department personnel responsible for protecting wildlife.

Located near Dhari in Amreli district, Ambardi Safari Park falls under the Gir East Forest Division. The viral footage has drawn criticism because forest department employees are also suspected of being involved in the incident.

Forest Department Employees Allegedly Chase Lion Inside Safari Park

The video circulating on social media shows two to three motorcycles and a Bolero following a lion inside the safari park. The sight has raised concerns about the treatment of animals in a protected wildlife zone, particularly since private vehicles are prohibited from entering the park.

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According to reports, the motorcycles seen pursuing the animal were being ridden by forest department employees. The lion was allegedly followed closely, causing distress to the animal.

Wildlife enthusiasts have questioned why personnel entrusted with safeguarding lions were involved in an activity that could potentially endanger both the animal and visitors. Such behaviour could also provoke defensive reactions from lions, increasing the possibility of dangerous encounters.

PCCF Orders Probe, Forest Officials Confirm Video's Authenticity

Taking note of the viral footage, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Jaypalsinh Rathod ordered an investigation into the incident. He stated that the video was old but said an inquiry was necessary because forest department guards and trackers were visible in it.

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Rathod, who is based in Gandhinagar, also assured that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible following the investigation.

Meanwhile, In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya confirmed that the footage was from Ambardi Safari Park and said the matter would be investigated.