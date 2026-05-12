'Limbs On Runway': Frontier Airlines Plane Fatally Strikes Individual On Runway While Taking Off At Denver International Airport; New Footage Shows Exact Moment - WATCH

A tragic aviation incident unfolded late Friday night at Denver International Airport after a Frontier Airlines aircraft struck and killed an individual who had unlawfully entered an active runway moments before takeoff.

Newly released surveillance and thermal imaging footage captured the disturbing sequence of events. The video reportedly shows an unidentified person climbing over a secured perimeter fence and walking directly onto the runway, unknowingly entering the path of a departing aircraft.

According to officials, the individual was on the runway for only a brief period before being hit by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345, which was accelerating for takeoff.

"The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped takeoff procedures immediately," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X.

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Emergency response and runway closure

The collision occurred around 11:19 p.m., triggering an immediate emergency response. Air traffic communications later revealed the shocking situation faced by first responders.

"Runway 17L is closed," a responder said over radio traffic. "I do have limbs on the runway. I believe the aircraft struck an individual."

Authorities confirmed the impact caused a brief engine fire, which was quickly extinguished by airport emergency crews. Operations on the affected runway were temporarily suspended while responders secured the area.

ABC news reported that the individual was "at least partially consumed" by one of the aircraft’s engines, underscoring the severity of the incident.

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Injuries reported among passengers

While the aircraft successfully aborted its takeoff, several passengers sustained injuries during the sudden stop. Officials said 12 individuals were hurt, with five transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The identity of the person who entered the runway has not yet been publicly released as authorities continue their investigation.

Airport security under scrutiny

Airport officials stated that security patrols regularly monitor the perimeter and emphasized that the individual breached safety barriers by scaling a barbed-wire fence.

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"As far as security protocols, our security teams and Denver Police regularly patrol the perimeter of the airport. The person scaled the barbed-wire fence and was hit within two minutes," a Denver Airport spokesperson said.

Following the incident, Denver International Airport conducted an inspection of the fencing and confirmed it remained intact with no structural damage.

Multiple agencies launch investigation

The incident is now under investigation by federal aviation authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Frontier Airlines. Investigators are expected to examine airport security measures, pilot response procedures, and circumstances surrounding the trespass.

Denver International Airport later released a statement expressing condolences, saying officials were "extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved."