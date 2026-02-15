'Let Me Eat Cow Dung': US Comedian Mocks Hindu Beliefs At Texas Council Meeting; Netizens Outraged

US comedian and conservative YouTuber Alex Stein has sparked outrage after a controversial appearance at a Plano City Council meeting in Texas, where he delivered remarks widely criticised as mocking Hindu religious beliefs. The incident prompted several Indian-American residents to walk out in protest and triggered heated reactions online.

Mocking of Hindu traditions draws immediate backlash

Stein entered the council chamber dressed in a yellow kurta, black shorts, slippers, and a red tilak on his forehead. Adopting what many described as a caricatured Indian accent, he introduced himself as a “young Indian boy” from the “holy land of India.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his address, he made repeated references to Hindu reverence for cows, a sacred symbol in Hinduism. He sarcastically described cows as “divine mothers,” ridiculing beliefs surrounding gomutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung), which hold traditional and cultural significance in many Hindu communities.

The remarks created visible discomfort in the room. Several Indian-American attendees stood up and exited the meeting before it concluded, describing the speech as intentionally provocative and disrespectful.

Political remarks add to controversy

Stein’s comments were not limited to religion. He shifted focus to US politics, thanking President Donald Trump for appointing Kash Patel as FBI Director and claiming that the Indian-American community was “proud” of the decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also made personal comments about Patel’s relationship with country music singer Alexis Wilkins, joking about wanting an “authentic Indian marriage.” The remarks further upset attendees, who felt their community was being stereotyped for political theatrics.

Social media erupts

Videos from the meeting quickly circulated on social media platforms, intensifying the backlash. One widely shared clip included a caption framing Stein’s speech as satire, but many users disagreed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several commentators accused the comedian of normalising racism against Indians and Hindus under the guise of humour. Others described the act as offensive and harmful, arguing that mocking religious beliefs in a public civic forum crossed a line.

Growing concerns over public discourse

The incident has reignited conversations about cultural sensitivity, freedom of speech, and the boundaries of satire in political spaces. Plano, a Texas city with a significant and growing Indian-American population, has often celebrated its multicultural community.