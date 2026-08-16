'Legendary': US Traveller Gets Personalised Caricature With Coffee For ₹80 In Kolkata Shop - VIDEO

A visit to a small tea and coffee shop in Kolkata turned into an unexpected souvenir for a traveller from the US. Instead of picking up a conventional keepsake, Markus left with a hand-drawn caricature of himself and a cup of coffee, paying just Rs 80 for both.

Traveller discovers Kolkata artist's unique talent

Markus documented his experience in a video shared online after visiting a local shop run by artist Shyama Prasad Dey. Dey has reportedly been running the establishment for around three decades, where serving beverages goes hand in hand with his passion for drawing caricatures.

While exploring the shop, Markus was drawn to the artwork displayed on its walls. The sketches featured several well-known Indian personalities, including former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

What caught Markus's attention even more were photographs showing Dey appearing on the Bengali television show Dadagiri, hosted by Ganguly. The discovery left the traveller visibly surprised that the artist he had just met had also appeared on the popular programme.

From coffee break to personalised caricature

The visit soon became more personal when Dey decided to draw Markus. After complimenting the traveller's face, the artist began sketching his caricature.

Markus watched the drawing come together and joked about his hair poking out from beneath his hat, saying it already made him look like a cartoon character.

The finished sketch quickly became the highlight of his visit. But Markus was even more surprised when he learnt the price.

Rs 80 coffee and caricature leaves traveller amazed

Dey told Markus that the coffee and personalised caricature together cost only Rs 80. For the US traveller, the experience was remarkable, particularly because he had received an original artwork made specifically for him for less than a dollar.

Holding the caricature alongside his coffee, Markus happily raised his cup towards the camera and said, “Cheers.”

For Dey, the interaction appeared to be another ordinary day at a shop that has been part of his life for around 30 years. Over the years, his establishment has brought together coffee drinkers, artists, locals and visitors, with his caricatures becoming an unusual part of the experience.