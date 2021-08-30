'Last traces..erased': Renovation of Jallianwala Bagh memorial earns backlash from netizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that events of the past "teach us and give us direction to move forward", as he dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Modi, who inaugurated the complex virtually, paid homage to the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs. A sound and light show was set up to display the events of April 13, 1919.

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

At the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings.

They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

Several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden.

Also, newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

However, the pictures failed to impress netizens who instead criticised the idea of interfering with the history of the place. As soon as pictures of the renovated memorial surfaced on social media websites, many opined that a place where people were massacred need not be furnished.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:36 PM IST