Lashkar Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Over Possible Israel Recognition: 'Will Be Assassinated, Destroyed' - VIDEO |

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri openly threatened Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir over any possible move towards recognising Israel or joining the Abraham Accords.

The threat comes amid growing debate in Pakistan after US President Donald Trump reportedly urged several Muslim-majority nations to normalise ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords framework.

#BREAKING: Pakistan based terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has reportedly issued a public warning against any move by Pakistan to recognise Israel, threatening severe consequences for leaders including Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz… pic.twitter.com/Yb3sBcYWw8 — upuknews (@upuknews1) May 28, 2026

Addressing supporters after Eid al-Adha prayers, Kasuri warned that any Pakistani leader or military official supporting recognition of Israel “will be assassinated, ruined and destroyed.” He also declared from a public platform that “whoever speaks of recognising Israel will be eliminated.”

During his speech, the Lashkar leader claimed that no international power could force Muslim countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel. He also attempted to invoke religious sentiments by referring to jihad and martyrdom while addressing the gathering.

Kasuri further claimed that Pakistan’s military capabilities had reached a level comparable to Israel’s and referenced alleged defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The remarks have added to political tensions in Pakistan, where the issue of relations with Israel remains highly sensitive.

Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also rejected the idea of recognising Israel. He stated that Pakistan would not establish ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state is formed with East Jerusalem as its capital under the 1967 borders framework. Khawaja Asif additionally described any agreement with Israel as being against Pakistan’s ideological position.

Meanwhile, Trump recently said ongoing diplomatic efforts related to regional peace talks were progressing positively and reiterated his support for expanding the Abraham Accords. The agreement, first signed in 2020, focuses on normalising diplomatic, economic and security relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Countries including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have already joined the accords, while discussions and speculation continue around whether countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan could eventually participate.