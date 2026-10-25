Large Grizzly Bear Spotted Alone On Snow-Covered Alaskan Volcano At 7,200 Feet - WATCH | Instagram

A massive grizzly bear was recently spotted wandering alone on the snow-covered summit of a volcano in Alaska, leaving a helicopter pilot stunned by the unusual sight. The bear was seen high above the Aleutian Range in early May, surrounded by vast stretches of snow and the unforgiving wilderness.

The unexpected sighting has drawn attention to the remarkable ability of grizzly bears to survive and navigate some of the most challenging landscapes in North America.

Grizzly Bear Spotted At Nearly 7,120 Feet Above Sea Level

The bear was spotted from a helicopter flying over Alaska's rugged Aleutian Range. At an altitude of nearly 7,120 feet above sea level, the animal appeared as a tiny brown figure against the vast white landscape, seemingly isolated from the world below.

The sight was particularly striking because the mountain was covered in snow, with freezing conditions dominating the high-altitude terrain. While the scene may appear almost unreal, grizzly bears are known for their strength, adaptability and ability to travel across difficult terrain.

Some experts believe the bear may have hibernated somewhere on the mountain during the winter before emerging in spring. However, without further information about the animal's movements, its exact journey to the snowy summit remains uncertain.

The sighting also highlights how little human activity reaches some of Alaska's remote wilderness areas, where wildlife continues to roam across mountains, valleys and vast stretches of uninhabited land.

Alaska Is Home To Around 30,000 Grizzly Bears

Alaska is estimated to be home to around 30,000 grizzly bears, making it one of the most important habitats for the species in the United States.

These powerful animals can weigh more than 360 kg (800 pounds), depending on their sex, age and food availability. Despite their enormous size, grizzlies are capable of running at speeds of up to 55 km/h (35 mph) over short distances.

Their powerful limbs and large paws help them navigate rugged landscapes, including steep slopes and mountainous terrain. They are also highly adaptable, living in environments ranging from coastal regions to forests and alpine areas.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this viral video.