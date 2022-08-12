Langya virus in China: Worried Twitterati share memes to calm self

After COVID-19 and its variants, monkeypox, China recently announced of the spread of Langya virus.
The new type of Henipavirus (also named Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state-run Global Times quoted media reports. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.
Netizens have tried to calm themselves over the continuous outbreaks of viruses and diseases across the world. They flooded social media with funny texts and memes in-order to express them fear and worry over the news update.
Take a look at some memes, right here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)