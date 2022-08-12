e-Paper Get App

Langya virus in China: Worried Twitterati share memes to calm self

After COVID-19 and its variants, monkeypox, China recently announced of the spread of Langya virus. Netizens have tried to calm themselves over the continuous outbreaks of viruses and diseases across the world.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Memes on Langya virus | via Twitter

After COVID-19 and its variants, monkeypox, China recently announced of the spread of Langya virus.

The new type of Henipavirus (also named Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state-run Global Times quoted media reports. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.

Netizens have tried to calm themselves over the continuous outbreaks of viruses and diseases across the world. They flooded social media with funny texts and memes in-order to express them fear and worry over the news update.

Take a look at some memes, right here:

What is Langya virus? Know all about new type of Henipavirus found in China which 35 infected so far
article-image

