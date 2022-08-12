Langya virus in China: Worried Twitterati share memes to calm self

Memes on Langya virus | via Twitter

After COVID-19 and its variants, monkeypox, China recently announced of the spread of Langya virus.

The new type of Henipavirus (also named Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state-run Global Times quoted media reports. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.

Netizens have tried to calm themselves over the continuous outbreaks of viruses and diseases across the world. They flooded social media with funny texts and memes in-order to express them fear and worry over the news update.

Take a look at some memes, right here:

After Covid19, Omicron, Delta, Monkeypox, now China comes up with #Langyavirus.



Indians to China: pic.twitter.com/lCdIz15N6X — Pravish (@itspravish) August 10, 2022

covid, monkeypox, marburg virus and now langya virus… yeah it’s bad right nowpic.twitter.com/5npirvo9zc — mels (@natsersi) August 9, 2022

35 cases of a new virus #Langyavirus has been found in China



Whole world pic.twitter.com/vbXGcB1kuK — Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) August 10, 2022

HR: Requesting employees to start coming to the office

Employees: #Langyavirus #Langya #LangyaHenipavirus

HR: Sans Toh Len De Bey pic.twitter.com/n2zYmhXYoQ — Nikhil Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iIndianSharma) August 11, 2022

