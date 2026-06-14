'Ladki Hu, Tujhe Fasa Dungi': Female Post-Office Employee Threatens Uttarakhand Villagers Over Delayed Aadhar Card Confrontation - VIDEO

A heated dispute between postal employees and residents in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has triggered widespread discussion online after a female staff member allegedly warned a local man, saying, "Ladki hun, tujhe fasa dungi" (I am a woman, I will have you framed). The remark, captured on video, has become the centre of a growing social media controversy.

Argument erupts over undelivered Aadhaar cards

The incident reportedly took place at a post office in Jara Jibli village, where a resident confronted staff over claims that Aadhaar cards and other important documents had remained undelivered for months.

During the exchange, the villager allegedly found a stack of Aadhaar cards and questioned postal employees about why the documents had not reached residents. The confrontation quickly intensified as both sides accused each other of wrongdoing.

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In the viral clip, the female employee can be heard asking, "Ek ladki ki video kyun le raha hai?" (Why are you taking a video of a woman?) She further alleged that the local resident was behaving disrespectfully towards her and disregarding her position as a government employee.

Villagers raise concerns over postal services

Residents claimed that delayed deliveries had become a recurring issue in the area. According to locals, repeated complaints had been made regarding important documents and mail allegedly remaining pending despite recipients waiting for them.

Postal staff, however, denied accusations of negligence. They argued that many intended recipients often fail to answer phone calls and maintained that some of the mail being discussed did not belong to villagers from the area.

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The employees also accused the complainant of attempting to damage their reputation. The dispute escalated further when the female employee allegedly stated, "Ladki hun, tujhe fasa dungi."

Social media demands accountability

After videos of the altercation spread online, users flooded social media platforms with reactions, with many demanding action against the employees involved.

One user wrote, "One of the reasons people want govt jobs. No accountability, salary on time and if questioned, they blame for interfering with govt work."

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However, not everyone sided with the residents. Some users pointed out that entering a government office, handling official documents and recording employees without permission could also warrant scrutiny and investigation.

Surprise inspection reveals undelivered mail

As outrage mounted, postal department officials reportedly conducted a surprise inspection linked to the complaints.

During the visit, inspectors allegedly discovered sacks containing undelivered mail stored inside the female employee's residence. A video circulating online shows officials bringing out a sack filled with postal articles while the employee attempted to explain the situation.

She reportedly told inspectors that the mail consisted of "extra" parcels, but officials interrupted her explanation, stating that such inspections are not conducted lightly and were carried out only after receiving repeated complaints from villagers.

Investigation under spotlight

The incident has sparked a broader debate about accountability in public services, particularly concerning the delivery of essential documents such as Aadhaar cards. While residents continue to seek answers over the undelivered mail, many online users are calling for a thorough inquiry into both the service complaints and the circumstances surrounding the viral confrontation.