'Kyu hila dala na': Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni roped in as mentor for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, with three additional players included as standbys. However, the announcement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be the mentor for Team India has raised the anticipation level as the former captain had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year, had last played for India during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Dhoni will be in action again during the second leg of the 2021 IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni's mentor announcement has frenzied all the Indian cricket fans and the decision has also been praised by some cricketers.

Soon after the announcement Twitter got flooded with memes, appreciation posts due to the inclusion of MS Dhoni as a mentor for Team India.

Here's how the cricketers and fans have reacted:

Wasim Jaffer who often keeps on sharing posts on social media hailed MS Dhoni and shared a meme from actor Rajnikanth's film Sivaji with one of his dialogues from the film.

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

After announced MS Dhoni will be as Mentor of Team India in T20WC



Le MSDian: #MSDhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0gf3WnHRoR — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 8, 2021

*Suresh Raina after seeing the Name of #MSDhoni as a Mentor in T20i WC squad-: pic.twitter.com/ZDdSkGqjeJ — Pulkit🥳///(Prince) (@sarcasticyadav_) September 8, 2021

BREAKING: Former captain MS Dhoni will be a mentor for the India team at this year's



He is back where he belongs 🇮🇳💙



Tell the World... Thala is back home @msdhoni 🐐#t20worldcup2021 #dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/AqcBytj4DJ — 🐐Streets Won't Forget 🇮🇳🇦🇷 (@Addicted_To_Leo) September 8, 2021

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

In a surprise move, R Ashwin has been included in the team which will begin its campaign in the showpiece event against arch-rivals Pakistan. He had last played a T20I against West Indies in July 2017. Yuzvendra Chahal misses out as MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the team.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:11 PM IST