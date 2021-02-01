'Kya Karu Main Marr Jaau': 'Middle class' Twitterati rant after FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021.

She said that the Budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on six pillars --health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, and maximum governance.

However, after the Finance Minister's speech, a section of Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to express disappointment over the lack of tax relief for salaried middle class. Soon, the hashtag 'Middle Class' landed on Twitter's trending tab and inspired netizens to share chuckle-evoking memes.

Check out the hilarious reactions here: