'Kya Gazab Shauk Hai Ye': UP Man Threatens Wife With Pistol Just To Fulfill Wish Of Seeing Central Jail - Watch Viral Video

A bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district has captured widespread attention online after a young man allegedly admitted that he committed a crime simply because he wanted to experience life inside a Central Jail.

A video of the man speaking to police officers has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked by his unusual explanation and casual attitude toward the incident.

"I wanted to see central jail from the inside"

In the viral clip, the man identifies himself as Komal Singh and claims that he works as a tractor driver transporting sand and gravel in the Aheripur area.

While speaking to police, he explains that he had previously been lodged in Orai Jail on three occasions. According to him, the experience had become familiar, and he became curious about what a Central Jail looked like from the inside.

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To fulfill that desire, he allegedly pointed a pistol at his wife's chest, an act that eventually brought him into contact with law enforcement.

"Mai central jail jaana chahta tha," he says in the video while narrating the events.

He reportedly approached police himself

What has surprised many viewers is the man's claim that he voluntarily went to the police after the incident.

In the video, he states that he handed over both the firearm and ammunition himself. He further claims that his actions were motivated by his wish to be sent to jail rather than by any serious dispute at home.

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Throughout the recording, the man appears relaxed and even smiles and waves toward the camera, a detail that has fueled discussion across social media platforms.

Talks about marriage and family issues

During the conversation, the man says he does not want to separate from his wife and insists that there are no major issues between them.

However, he mentions that the couple frequently argued because they did not have children after marriage. Despite this, he repeatedly expresses a desire to reconcile with his wife.

His statements and behavior in the video have prompted many online users to question whether he may be struggling with mental health issues.

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Social media users react

The video quickly spread across social media, attracting a mix of criticism, concern, and disbelief.

One user commented, "Committing a crime just to visit Central Jail sounds like a movie script."

Another wrote, "Threatening your wife with a gun is a serious offence. Strict action should be taken."

Some users responded with humor, joking that the man seemed to have treated jail like a tourist attraction. Others expressed concern and suggested that he may require psychological evaluation and professional help.