'Kya Fayda Hua Saving Ka?': Over ₹30 Lakh Cash Found In Karnataka Beggar Woman’s Rented Home After Her Death - VIDEO

Over ₹30 Lakh Cash Found In Karnataka Beggar Woman’s Rented Home |

An elderly woman in Karnataka’s Mandya district, known to locals for surviving on alms, has left the community puzzled after a substantial amount of cash was discovered inside her modest rented home following her death.

The woman, identified as Hoor Unnisa, lived alone in Guthalu locality. According to people familiar with her life, she had spent years begging for a living and kept largely to herself.

Cash discovered after her death

Hoor Unnisa died on Sunday after suffering from age-related health problems. The surprising discovery came when locals entered her residence following her death and found numerous bags containing cash.

Community members initially estimated that the total amount could exceed Rs 30 lakh. On Sunday, approximately Rs 8-9 lakh was reportedly counted, while money stored in around 20 other bags remained to be tallied.

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The exact amount, however, had not been officially established at the time of the initial discovery.

Elderly woman had lived alone for years

Hoor’s life had reportedly become increasingly solitary after the death of her sister around two years ago. Both sisters were unmarried, and Hoor subsequently continued living alone in the rented property.

Her simple lifestyle and dependence on begging made the discovery particularly unexpected for neighbours and community members. The large quantity of cash found inside the house has raised questions about how she accumulated the money over the years and why she chose to keep it in cash.

Money handed over for safekeeping

Following the discovery, the cash was reportedly handed to the local mosque in Guthalu for safekeeping.

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Muslim community representatives also contacted Hoor’s relatives and informed them about the money found at the residence. The remaining bags are expected to be opened and counted in the presence of her relatives.

Until the full amount is established and the rightful claimants are identified, the money is being kept under the community's supervision.

Relatives to decide ownership

Community leaders said the question of who will receive the money can be addressed only after Hoor’s relatives arrive and the entire cash haul is counted.

The circumstances surrounding the accumulation of such a large sum remain unclear. Whether the money represented years of savings from begging or came from other sources would need to be established before drawing conclusions.

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For now, the discovery has become a talking point in Guthalu, with residents trying to understand how a woman who appeared to lead a modest life managed to preserve what could be a fortune in cash inside her rented home.

The final amount and details regarding the ownership of the money are expected to become clearer once the remaining bags are counted and Hoor Unnisa’s relatives are consulted.