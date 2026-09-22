Kolkata Cop Teaches Homeless Child On Footpath While On Traffic Duty, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO |

Amid the constant movement of vehicles and commuters on Kolkata's busy streets, a police officer has taken on a role far beyond managing traffic. Kolkata Police Sergeant Prakash Ghosh has been using his time on duty to teach a child who had been growing up on the pavement.

Ghosh, who has been with the police force for around nine years, has been posted near South Point School and the Gariahat-Ballygunge area for the past five years. During his duty, he noticed a young boy frequently spending his days on the roadside instead of attending school.

The child's circumstances prompted the officer to step in and help him return to learning.

From teacher to traffic cop, Prakash Ghosh continues teaching

Before joining the police, Ghosh worked as a schoolteacher in Jangipur, Murshidabad. He also holds a Master's degree in Education.

Although his profession changed after joining the police force, his connection with teaching remained. When he met Akash Raut, he realised that the boy had fallen severely behind in his studies.

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Akash's mother, Sunita, earns around ₹150 to ₹200 a day by running a small roadside food stall. The family has been living on the pavement after Akash's father, who worked at an ITI, died around a year and a half ago.

With limited income and no stable home, providing additional educational support for Akash was difficult for his mother.

Police sergeant starts classes on Kolkata footpath

Ghosh learned that Akash's education had suffered significantly during the COVID-19 lockdown and school closures. The boy had lost touch with basic learning and had even forgotten letters and other fundamentals.

Rather than simply sympathising with the family, Ghosh decided to teach Akash himself.

His classes began on the roadside, with the police officer using whatever time he could find while carrying out his duties. The busy street became an unlikely classroom, with Ghosh helping the child rebuild his basics and gradually develop an interest in studying.

'Khaki guruji' helps child rediscover interest in studies

Akash initially struggled to sit through lessons and had little interest in studying. According to the account, Ghosh patiently worked with him and used a gentle approach to make learning less intimidating.

Over time, the boy began showing signs of improvement. His mother reportedly noticed that Akash had started taking greater interest in books after Ghosh began teaching him. For Sunita, the hope is simple: she wants her son to continue his education, become a good person and eventually find a way out of poverty.

Ghosh's story highlights how acts of support can sometimes begin in the most unexpected places. For Akash, a busy Kolkata pavement has not only been his home but has also become the place where he found a teacher willing to give him another chance at education.