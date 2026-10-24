Kodaikanal Flooding: Flash Flood Near Silver Cascade Falls Leaves Vehicles Stranded For Hours - VIDEO

Kodaikanal Flooding: Flash Flood Near Silver Cascade Falls Leaves Vehicles Stranded For Hours |

Heavy rainfall triggered a sudden surge of muddy water near Silver Cascade Falls in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, disrupting traffic and leaving cars and buses stranded for nearly two hours. The incident has raised concerns over road safety as the Northeast monsoon intensifies across the state.

A video of the flooding has surfaced on social media, showing water gushing down the hillside and spilling across the road. Vehicles can be seen waiting in long queues near roadside shops and stalls as the water flows through the stretch, preventing travellers from proceeding towards the popular hill station.

Viral Video Shows Floodwater Rushing Across Kodaikanal Road

The footage captures the force of the muddy water as it rushes downhill and spreads across the road near Silver Cascade Falls, one of Kodaikanal's well-known tourist attractions.

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The sudden flooding disrupted movement along the route, leaving commuters and tourists waiting for the water to recede. Cars and buses were reportedly stuck for close to two hours, causing inconvenience to those travelling to and from the hill station.

Kodaikanal attracts large numbers of visitors for its pleasant climate, mist-covered hills and scenic landscapes. However, heavy rainfall can make its winding roads vulnerable to waterlogging, sudden water flows and traffic disruptions, particularly during the monsoon season.

Northeast Monsoon Intensifies Across Tamil Nadu

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu as the Northeast monsoon gains strength. A low-pressure area over Comorin and adjoining parts of southern Tamil Nadu has contributed to unsettled weather conditions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until October 26. Chennai is also expected to experience isolated spells of heavy rain, with rainfall activity likely to increase from October 25.

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According to a report by The Hindu, Tamil Nadu recorded 13.3 cm of rainfall during October, approximately 23% above the normal level of 10.8 cm.

With more rain forecast, travellers heading towards hilly destinations have been advised to monitor weather bulletins and road conditions before setting out. Heavy downpours can increase the risk of sudden flooding and make travel along steep and winding roads hazardous.

Netizens Urge Tourists To Follow Weather Advisories

The video has sparked conversations online about the importance of checking weather forecasts before travelling during the monsoon. Several users criticised tourists for overlooking official warnings, while others expressed concern over the intensity of the water flow.

One user commented, “What our ppl do, is they check Ragu kaalam and ammavasai etc for starting the travel, but will never check the weather updates or alerts."

Another wrote, “See news channels. Authorities are requesting not to travel to Kodai in this weather."

“It’s time people follow weather advisories,” a third user said.

Another comment read, “There is something called a weather bulletin. Heavy rains were predicted."