'Kisne Permission Di?': Young Couple Chased & Beaten By Men Dressed As Saints In Ayodhya Park; Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video from Ayodhya has triggered widespread criticism after a young couple was allegedly chased and assaulted by a group of men dressed in saffron robes at a public park. The incident, which reportedly took place at Tulsi Udyan, came to light after footage of the attack surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Viral video shows couple being pursued

The video purportedly captures four men in saintly attire confronting a young man and woman who were sitting inside the park. What began as a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into physical violence, with the men allegedly punching, kicking, and abusing the couple.

As the situation intensified, the couple attempted to flee toward the park's main gate. However, the attackers reportedly continued their pursuit and caught up with them outside the premises.

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Woman tries to shield partner during assault

According to eyewitness accounts reflected in the viral footage, the young man was repeatedly attacked even after leaving the park. Seeing him being beaten, the woman reportedly rushed to protect him and clung to him in an effort to stop the assault.

The attackers allegedly hurled abuses at her as well. Despite the incident taking place in a public area, no bystanders appeared to intervene, while some onlookers were seen recording the episode on their phones.

Police launch investigation

Authorities said the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Lakshman Ghat police outpost area. While no formal complaint had been filed at the time the video surfaced, police initiated an inquiry after taking note of the footage.

Ayodhya Kotwali Station House Officer Pankaj Singh said, "The video is being examined and efforts are underway to identify the victims."

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SP City Chakrapani Tiwari confirmed that two suspects had been detained for questioning. They were identified as Dharmendra Das and Gunkesh Tiwari, both residents of Gonda who had been living in Ayodhya for educational purposes.

Accused claim couple was acting obscenely

During questioning, the detained men allegedly told investigators that they believed the couple was engaging in "obscene" behaviour inside the park. According to police, the accused claimed they reacted after witnessing conduct they found objectionable.

Officials are also verifying whether the men are affiliated with any religious organisation or akhara.

Religious leaders condemn incident

The incident has drawn criticism from prominent religious figures in Ayodhya.

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Sankat Mochan Sena national president Mahant Sanjay Das said, "Such an incident should never happen. The couple should have been counselled and allowed to leave peacefully. No amount of condemnation is enough for an act of violence like this."

Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj chief Swami Rajkumar Das also condemned the assault, saying, "This incident is condemnable. Under no circumstances should anyone visiting Ayodhya be treated in such a manner."

He added that if anyone felt the couple was violating the decorum of a religious place, they should have been politely advised rather than physically attacked.