'Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai': Man's Former Class Topper Turns Rapido Rider; Unexpected Reunion With Old Classmate Goes Viral

A surprising ride-booking incident has sparked widespread discussion online after a man realised that the Rapido rider who arrived to pick him up was none other than his former school class topper. The unexpected reunion quickly gained traction on social media, with many users reflecting on how unpredictable life and careers can be.

Man shocked to see former class topper as Rapido Rider

The story was shared on social media platform X by an account named Bharat Mata ke Sewak. According to the post, the man, identified as Umar, had hurriedly booked a ride through Rapido without paying much attention to the rider’s name.

However, after a brief moment, he noticed something familiar. The name on the booking seemed strikingly similar to that of Chandan, a student who had once topped their class during school days. Curious but unsure, Umar waited to see if it was truly the same person. When the rider arrived, his suspicion turned into reality.

“Just tell me the OTP,” Rider says

Umar greeted the rider playfully, calling out “Rapido bhaiya,” while trying to confirm if he recognised him correctly. Chandan responded with a smile and casually asked for the ride’s OTP before starting the trip.

During the ride, Umar asked him how long he had been working as a Rapido rider. Chandan replied honestly, explaining that life does not always unfold the way people expect.

“Life doesn’t always go as planned, my friend. But it’s okay,” he reportedly said, keeping the tone light and positive. At one point, he even jokingly told Umar he wouldn’t charge him for the ride.

Still taken aback, Umar reminded him that he had once been the topper of their class. Chandan reportedly laughed and acknowledged the irony of the situation, noting how unpredictable life can be.

Social media reflects on life’s unpredictability

The post quickly went viral, prompting users to share mixed reactions. Many said the encounter was both emotional and thought-provoking, highlighting how academic success does not always guarantee a predictable career path.

One user wrote that seeing a former class topper working as a bike taxi rider felt “a little heartbreaking,” while others argued that the story should instead highlight the dignity of honest work.

Another commenter pointed out that success is rarely a straight line and that circumstances, opportunities, and responsibilities often shape a person’s career in unexpected ways.