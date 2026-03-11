'King Of The World': 12-Foot Statue Of Donald Trump & Jeffery Epstein In Titanic Pose Anonymously Installed In Washington - Video Viral

A controversial protest artwork appeared overnight near the National Mall in Washington, DC, quickly drawing attention from passersby and social media users. The installation featured a large statue depicting former US President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, staged in a pose inspired by the famous bow scene from the film Titanic.

The unexpected sculpture sparked debate online, with many sharing videos and photos of the installation early Tuesday morning.

Statue inspired by Titanic’s iconic scene

The nearly 12-foot-tall statue was spray-painted in gold and placed facing the Washington Monument. In the sculpture, Trump stands behind Epstein in a pose that closely resembles the romantic “I’m the king of the world” moment portrayed by Jack and Rose in the blockbuster film.

The unusual artistic display by an anonymous artist was positioned along the National Mall with a clear line of sight toward the United States Capitol, making it highly visible to visitors in the area.

Plaques and banners add political message

A plaque attached to the base of the statue contained a satirical message comparing the fictional love story from Titanic with the real-life association between Trump and Epstein. The inscription referenced luxury travel, lavish parties, and secret sketches, using irony to criticise the relationship between the two men.

Ten banners were also placed between the statue and the Capitol building. Each banner displayed photographs showing Trump and Epstein together, accompanied by the slogan “Make America Safe Again.”

The banners also featured the emblem of the United States Department of Justice, although the word “Justice” was intentionally blacked out, adding to the political symbolism of the installation.

Appears amid renewed attention to Epstein case

The appearance of the statue comes as public discussion about Epstein has resurfaced following the release of additional documents related to his case. Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial, had been accused of operating a large-scale sex trafficking network involving underage girls.

Although Trump previously acknowledged knowing Epstein socially in the past, he has also stated that their relationship ended years before Epstein’s legal troubles became widely known.

Anonymous collective suspected behind the artwork

The installation is believed to be the work of Secret Handshake, an anonymous artist collective known for placing politically themed sculptures around Washington without prior notice.

The group has previously created similar provocative pieces. In September last year, they installed another statue near the US Capitol that showed Trump and Epstein holding hands. Authorities removed that sculpture shortly after it appeared.