King of Good Times: Vijay Mallya continues to enjoy the 'good life' in UK; shares restaurant recommendation

Vijay Mallya appears to have settled into life in the UK. While the Indian government is making all efforts extradite the fugitive businessman, reports suggest that the founder of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines has applied for asylum. This comes after UK court upheld India's extradition request to send him back in May 2020.

More recently, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the process was being delayed to some legal issues involved in the matter. The Supreme Court will hear the case next on March 15. In Mid-January Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that the Indian government had been informed by its UK counterpart that there are "further legal issues that need to be resolved".

But while concern over an imminent extradition has certainly not seeped through to Mallya's limited social media interactions, the beleaguered businessman appears to retain a fondness for Indian food.

In his second tweet of this year, Mallya on Friday proffered a restaurant recommendation. "Outstanding delivery and deliciously different," he tweeted sharing an image of Lime Leaf Chilli Prawns by Pataka.