Kim Jong Un Takes Cigarette Break As Daughter Kim Ju Ae Enjoys Skiing During Samjiyon Visit |

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted enjoying a cigarette break during an official visit to the country's Samjiyon mountain tourism district, while his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was seen skiing at a nearby resort. Photographs released by North Korean state media captured the contrasting moments during the family's visit, which also included inspections of major tourism and infrastructure projects.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un visited the region on November 15 and 16, accompanied by Kim Ju Ae, his wife Ri Sol Ju, his younger sister Kim Yo Jong and several senior officials of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Images from the visit showed Kim taking a break to smoke a cigarette, while Ju Ae appeared on the ski slopes. Kim Yo Jong was also photographed at the resort, adding to the unusual family outing captured by state photographers.

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Kim Jong Un Inspects Ski Resort And Tourism Projects

The two-day visit focused on the ongoing development and expansion of the Samjiyon tourist district, including reconstruction work at Samjiyon Airport and a ski resort in the Bukpo-tae Mountain area.

Kim also reviewed construction activities at Mudubong and other locations surrounding Mount Paektu. Officials briefed him on the progress of various projects aimed at developing the mountainous region into a major tourism destination.

During the visit, Kim climbed Mount Paektu and praised its natural beauty, describing it as a scenic destination unlike anywhere else in the world. He also commended the buildings constructed in the area, calling them monumental creations of the state, irrespective of their size.

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Why Mount Paektu Holds Special Significance For North Korea

Mount Paektu is more than a geographical landmark for North Korea. The mountain occupies an important place in the country's political history and the ruling Kim family's carefully maintained state narrative.

North Korean authorities associate the mountain with the country's revolutionary struggle against Japanese colonial rule. The official narrative claims that Kim Il Sung, the country's founding leader, conducted his anti-Japanese activities from the region. His son and successor, Kim Jong Il, is also officially said to have been born at the Paektu Secret Camp.

The mountain has consequently become a powerful symbol in North Korea's political messaging and the personality cult surrounding the ruling family.