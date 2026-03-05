'Kim Jong Un Ko FOMO Ho Raha Hai': Internet Sparks Meme Fest On North Korean Leader Amid Israel-Iran War

As tensions soar in the Middle East following a dramatic military escalation involving the United States and Israel targeting Iran, social media users have found an unusual subject of humour: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While the conflict has triggered serious geopolitical concerns and fears of wider regional instability, the internet has been busy imagining how the North Korean leader might be reacting from afar - with what many jokingly describe as a severe case of “FOMO” or fear of missing out.

US–Israel operation sparks global alarm

The latest escalation began when the United States and Israel reportedly launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of February 28. The strikes targeted key military installations, government buildings, and residences associated with Iran’s senior leadership.

According to reports, the airstrikes also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several members of his family. US officials said the attacks were intended to weaken Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities and to prevent potential threats.

Israel, meanwhile, claimed its forces dealt “severe blows” to Iran’s command-and-control networks as well as facilities linked to the Revolutionary Guard.

The developments have raised fears of a broader regional conflict and sparked intense global debate.

Social media turns to humour

Amid the tense geopolitical developments, social media platforms have been flooded with memes imagining how Kim Jong Un might be reacting to the crisis.

Many users pointed out the irony that North Korea has spent decades showcasing its missile programmes and military capabilities, yet finds itself absent from the current global flashpoint dominating headlines.

One viral post joked that Kim Jong Un must feel like someone who “has all the best toys but no one wants to play with him,” referencing the country’s extensive weapons development.

Another widely shared meme humorously imagined the North Korean leader spotting what looked like a missile streaking across the sky- only to realise it was just a shooting star.