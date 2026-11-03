'Kicked Dog To Check If It's Alive': Jaipur Journalist Claims Influencer In Thar Ran Over Stray Dog At Midnight, Shares CCTV Video - WATCH

'Kicked Dog To Check If It's Alive': Jaipur Journalist Claims Influencer In Thar Ran Over Stray Dog, Shares CCTV Video - WATCH | Instagram

A disturbing alleged incident of animal cruelty in Jaipur has triggered outrage on social media after influencer and animal lover Shivangi Singh Rao shared CCTV footage of a white Mahindra Thar purportedly chasing stray dogs outside her residence. The influencer alleged that the incident took place around 3 am, when the vehicle arrived in her neighbourhood and began driving in circles to chase the animals.

Taking to Instagram, Shivangi narrated the incident and expressed concern over the safety of the stray dogs she regularly feeds. She alleged that the driver deliberately chased the dogs with his vehicle, resulting in the death of one of them. To substantiate her claims, she also shared CCTV footage that allegedly captured the incident.

Shivangi Shares CCTV Footage, Identifies White Thar

In her video, Shivangi explained that the dogs involved were familiar to her as she regularly feeds them in the locality. She also posted a screenshot of the white Thar, with its registration number clearly visible, and urged people to take note of the vehicle.

The influencer subsequently shared the Instagram handle of a man she identified as Rohit Khatri, alleging that he was associated with the vehicle. She also tagged his business account while appealing to social media users to circulate the video widely.

Claims Accused Kicked Dog While Checking If It Was Alive

Recounting what allegedly happened when the driver was confronted, Shivangi claimed that Khatri denied killing the dog. However, she alleged that he kicked the animal to check whether it was still alive.

Questioning this behaviour, she said that someone who genuinely cared about animals would not kick an injured dog. Shivangi further claimed that the man described himself as an animal lover and a 'Gausevak' (someone who serves and protects cows).

Claims People Accompanying Man Admitted To Incident

Shivangi also alleged that people who were accompanying Khatri at the time had acknowledged his involvement in the incident. However, she claimed that Khatri himself was neither accepting responsibility nor responding to her calls.

Urging people to amplify the matter, the influencer tagged the alleged accused's personal and business Instagram accounts and requested netizens to share her video as much as possible.