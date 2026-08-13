Kerala Youtuber Akhil NRD's Wife Reportedly Elopes With Bus Conductor Amid Marital Trouble - CCTV Footage Viral

Kerala-based content creator and dancer Akhil NRD has recently become the subject of intense discussion online following reports about trouble in his marriage with Megha. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2024, had previously built a strong social-media presence together, with Megha appearing in several of Akhil’s videos.

Recent reports now claim that Megha has left their home and allegedly eloped with a private bus worker. However, several details circulating on social media remain allegations and have not been independently established.

Akhil NRD and Megha's marriage

Akhil NRD, who hails from Nooranad in Kerala's Alappuzha district, became popular through comedy videos, Instagram reels and YouTube content. Before entering content creation full-time, he had worked with the Merchant Navy.

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Akhil and Megha's wedding took place on November 25, 2024. Ahead of their marriage, Akhil had said that Megha was from his neighbourhood and that they had waited around two-and-a-half to three years before getting married.

At the time, the couple appeared together frequently on social media and were widely recognised by fans as a popular creator couple.

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What happened between Akhil and Megha?

The latest controversy began after reports emerged that Megha had allegedly left home with another man. Some reports identify the man as a private bus conductor or worker who had recently secured a government position.

A CCTV clip is also being discussed online, with claims that it showed Megha leaving with the man. Reports further allege that she left at night and that personal belongings were taken with her. These details, however, should be treated cautiously because they have largely emerged through social-media discussions and reports rather than verified statements from the people involved.

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A recently published report similarly claimed that Akhil had spoken about his wife leaving and that videos connected to the episode were subsequently deleted.

Megha's alleged response

Amid the growing speculation, an alleged video attributed to Megha also circulated online. According to reports, she claimed that problems in the marriage were not solely her responsibility and accused Akhil of having relationships with other women.

The video was reportedly later deleted. Since the original post is no longer available, the allegations attributed to Megha cannot currently be independently verified.