Kerala: Video Shows Youngsters Using Live Indian Rock Python To Play Jump Rope | Instagram Of StreetdogsofBombay

A disturbing video reportedly from Ernakulam, Kerala, has surfaced on social media, showing four youngsters handling a live Indian rock python and using the protected wild animal to play a jump-rope-like game.

The video was shared by the Instagram page Street Dog of Bombay. In the clip, two youngsters are seen holding and swinging the python, while a third appears to jump over the snake as if it were a skipping rope. The footage has raised concerns over the handling of wildlife for amusement.

Instagram Page Urges Kerala Forest Department To Investigate

Reacting to the incident, the Instagram page stressed that wild animals should not be treated as toys or sources of entertainment, emphasising their right to safety and to live in their natural habitats.

The page tagged the Kerala Forest Department and urged officials to investigate the reported incident and take appropriate action under the law.

It also called for greater awareness among young people about respecting wildlife and coexisting with animals rather than exploiting them for amusement.

Concerns Over Wildlife Safety

The incident has renewed attention on the importance of responsible wildlife handling and protecting animals from potential harm.