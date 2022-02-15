Kerala: Transgender couple weds on Valentine's Day in Thiruvananthapuram

Transgender couple Manu Karthika & Syama S Prabha tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on the day of love, February 14.

As they enter a special phase of their lives, the couple took to register their marriage under transgender identity. The two lovebirds choose to register their tie under the binary identities under the Special Marriage Act.

However, Syama and Manu, both of whom identify as transgender in the transgender ID card of the Social Justice Department, connected with the Kerala High Court to follow the marriage registeration process the under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Speaking to ANI, ""We're happy to get married on Valentine's Day. We're completing the paperwork to approach Kerala HC to register our marriage under transgender identity," said Manu Karthika.

According to reports, the groom Manu, a native of Thrissur, is working in an IT firm in Techno Park and Thiruvananthapuram native Syama is employed at the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department.

