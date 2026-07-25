Kerala Dental Students Surprise College Caretaker With Hand-Drawn Portrait, Leaving Him Emotional - VIDEO

A touching moment from Kerala has captured the attention of social media users after a group of dental students surprised their college caretaker with a deeply personal gift-a hand-drawn portrait of him created with care and affection.

The emotional surprise took place at St. Gregorios Dental College, where students came together to honour their beloved caretaker, popularly known as Johnny Chettan. Their thoughtful gesture quickly resonated with viewers online, reminding many that simple acts of appreciation can have a lasting impact.

Students present a gift straight from the heart

The surprise was shared on Instagram by student Haripriyah Hamesh, who posted a video showing the memorable moment.

In the clip, Johnny Chettan is seen standing among a group of students as they hand him a neatly wrapped package. Curious and smiling, he carefully unwraps the gift before discovering a beautifully hand-drawn portrait of himself.

As he takes in the artwork, his expression shifts from surprise to heartfelt joy. Visibly moved, he smiles warmly, thanks the students, and proudly holds up the portrait for everyone to see. The video concludes with Johnny Chettan posing alongside the students while holding the artwork, capturing a memory that clearly meant a great deal to everyone present.

"Pure soul," says student who shared the video

Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, Haripriyah Hamesh kept the caption short but meaningful, writing, "Pure soul."

The simple caption reflected the affection and respect the students have for the caretaker, whose warm presence has evidently made him a cherished member of the college community.

Social media applauds the thoughtful surprise

The video quickly drew heartfelt reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the students for recognising someone who often works behind the scenes.

Several users commented that Johnny Chettan truly deserved the appreciation and happiness shown by the students. Others pointed out that handmade gifts often carry far greater emotional value than expensive presents because they reflect genuine effort, time, and personal connection.

Many also described the surprise as a beautiful reminder that kindness does not have to be grand to leave a lasting impression. Viewers appreciated the students for creating a priceless memory that both the caretaker and the students are likely to cherish for years.